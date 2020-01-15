Caught On Camera: Man takes items from organization that helps less fortunate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local organization is hoping you can help them recognize someone who took items from them.
St. Vincent De Paul in Bardstown relies on the community to help their friends and neighbors. People drop things off to their mission store that they no longer want; those items are then sold at their store. The money they make from that goes back to those who are struggling.
But it’s what their outdoor cameras caught that has them feeling violated: A vehicle that pulled in on Jan. 13, at about 6:50 a.m.
“I don’t want to come across someone stealing from us at that hour in the dark,” St. Vincent De Paul Executive Director Christine Hovan said. “We maybe see about five or six examples of this a month.”
Someone took donated items, which are things they could have sold in their mission store.
“This is not the right thing to do,” Hovan said.
St. Vincent posted the video to its Facebook page.
“There are many signs posted back there,” Hovan said. “Our bins are well-marked that we have surveillance cameras. Our bins are marked that if you take anything behind the store, that is theft.”
St. Vincent De Paul representatives say they often see this sort of thing when they are closed and on the weekend when people have left items outside. But, they want people to know that by simply taking the donated items, they could be taking from themselves.
“What if you needed help from us one day,” Hovan said.
Bardstown police said it is investigating. If you know who this is, contact them.
There was another video that St. Vincent posted on social media of a woman taking items. It turns out there was some confusion with that incident. Bardstown police said the woman wasn’t stealing the items; she thought they were free and has returned them. St. Vincent De Paul took down that video.
