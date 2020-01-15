Christmas cigarette theft suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police used surveillance video to track down a man accused of stealing several cartons of cigarettes from a Thorntons on Christmas night.
Victor Pryor was arrested Monday for burglary and robbery.
Police reported Pryor went to the store on Taylor Boulevard and pried three locks off the cigarette storage cabinet to get into it.
When an employee confronted him, LMPD reported he wrestled with the worker before taking off with the cigarettes.
