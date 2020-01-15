Clark County probation officer accused of having sex with inmates

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A former Clark County probation officer is facing felony charges after investigators revealed he allegedly had sex with two female inmates he was overseeing.
Gerald Kopp Jr., 50, was arrested Tuesday and charged with having sex with the inmates on two occasions.
WAVE 3 News partners the News and Tribune report he's also accused of bringing the women contraband.
Kopp resigned on Dec. 30.
He’s being held in the Clark County Jail on a $10,000 bond on charges of sexual misconduct.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.