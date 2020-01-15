FORECAST: Areas of morning fog, scattered showers through the evening

- DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Areas along/north of I-64 until 8 AM EST
- Second front brings better rain chance Friday and Saturday
- Winter air arrives next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s fog lingers through mid-morning as scattered showers begin to move into the region. These showers linger into the early evening. Highs reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.
The front moves through later today, which will allow clouds to decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s. Thursday begins with mostly sunny skies; clouds increase as the day wears on. Afternoon highs max out in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Thursday night will be chilly with lows in the 20s. Clouds increase overnight into early Friday.
Yet another front arrives on our doorstep on Friday. Rain develops Friday evening; it may briefly start as snow/sleet north of Louisville before switching to rain. Temperatures struggle to near 40 by Friday evening. Temperatures climb into the 50s Saturday as rain continues. The weekend ends will colder and drier conditions.
