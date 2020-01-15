FORECAST: Chilly temperatures compared to the past few days

- Cooler temperatures Thursday & Friday
- Strong wind potential Saturday - Alert Day
- Much colder next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hang tough for part of the overnight hours but should begin to mix out early Thursday morning. In the meantime, NW flow will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s. Skies will gradually clear throughout the morning on Thursday. By the afternoon hours expect temperatures to be cooler, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s under partly sunny skies.
Clouds will be on the increase overnight Thursday into early Friday. Nighttime lows will be chilly in the 20s. Friday looks to be mostly cloudy as a warm front lifts northward. Highs should top out in the 40s.
Long-range indicators show cold, below normal, temperatures 8 to 10 days from now with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens to lower 20s.
