FORECAST: Some clearing, much cooler overnight

- Cooler temperatures Thursday & Friday
- Strong wind potential Saturday - Alert Day
- Much colder next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The afternoon sun has allowed for some instability to develop. This means a few thunderstorms, with small hail, will be possible to our south, mainly along the parkways. Later, expect clouds to decrease with temperatures falling into the 30s.
Plenty of sunshine to begin our Thursday. However, clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday night will be chilly with lows in the 20s.
Clouds increase overnight into early Friday. Unfortunately, the change in the data keeps clouds for much of Friday and consequently a bit cooler. Highs will likely hold near 40.
Long-range indicators show cold, below normal, temperatures 8 to 10 days from now with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens to lower 20s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.