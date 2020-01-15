Free tax preparation service offered in Louisville for eligible residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville residents who earned less than $66,000 dollars last year can get their state and federal tax returns processed for free.
The Louisville Asset Building Coalition's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the AARP Tax Aide programs will provide IRS-certified volunteers to give tax services at 19 sites across the city.
The free tax preparation sites start Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the following locations:
- Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.
- Bates Community Development, 1228 Jackson St.
- Eastern Area Community Ministries, 9104 Westport Rd.
- Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway
- Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.
- Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
- United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.
- Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.
Jan. 27 is the first official day for filing tax returns.
AARP sites in Louisville will open the first week of February.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.