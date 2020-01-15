Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and Ball St. topped Eastern Michigan 69-52. Teague's career-high of 28 points came against Eastern Michigan on Jan. 8 last year. Ishmael El-Amin had 16 points and seven assists for Ball St. Kyle Mallers added 10 points and Jarron Coleman distributed eight assists for the visiting team. Noah Morgan had 14 points for the Eagles, whose losing streak reached four games. Yeikson Montero added 12 points. Boubacar Toure had nine rebounds.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Tom Rees has been promoted to offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor is moving up to run game coordinator in a shuffling of the Notre Dame football staff by coach Brian Kelly. Rees is a former quarterback for Kelly at Notre Dame and had been the quarterbacks coach the past three seasons. Taylor was promoted from his role as running backs coach. Kelly fired offensive coordinator Chip Long in early December and let the 27-year-old Rees and 38-year-old Taylor work with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn preparing the offense for their bowl game against Iowa State on Dec. 28.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Swedish-based hot chocolate company has signed on as primary sponsor for Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson at Chip Ganassi Racing for the upcoming IndyCar season. Huski Chocolate is primarily located in ski resorts and expanded into North America two years ago. The company is led by Stanton Barrett, a stuntman and occasional race car driver. Barrett made 249 starts in NASCAR, and raced four times in IndyCar. He has a 30-year relationship with Ganassi and was talking about pairing Huski with the team even before Ganassi hired a Swedish driver.
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA and its players have reached a tentative deal on a collective bargaining agreement. The eight-year contract begins this season and runs through 2027. The league says it will increase salaries, marketing opportunities and revenue sharing. There are also enhanced travel standards, maternity and family planning benefits and health and wellness improvements. It will pay players an average of $130,000 annually.