iHeartMedia layoffs include a number of big names in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some of Louisville’s most popular radio shows have been taken off the air after a number of layoffs from the iHeartMedia group.
The company announced today a new organizational structure for its markets, which has caused a number of radio personalities to have been given pink slips. Official numbers have not been released from the company, but radio hosts have made their announcements over social media.
‘Ramsey & Rutherford’, as well as ‘The Leland Conway Show’ are a couple of the shows that have been taken off the air due to the restructuring of the company.
“Proud of the fact that Mike and I had the #1 sports show in the city (fact) and it was due to loyal UL fans. Mike was the best partner on the planet! I thank IHeart and specifically Earl Jones for the opportunity. It was GREAT. Loved our listeners! Loved every minute. Go Cards!” John Ramsey said on Twitter.
“As it turns out, yesterday was my final radio show with 790. If it had to end, I’m glad it ended at a Hooters in Jeffersonville,” Mike Rutherford said.
Leland Conway said on Twitter, “The end of one era brings a new season of opportunity! It’s been a heckuva ride. Parting ways with iHeartRadio as of today. Not sure what’s next but can’t wait to see what the future holds! A big thanks to everyone at iHeart and to all of you! God bless. You’ll hear from me soon!”
WAMZ’s Amy Nic, host of Afternoon Amy, said “Walked in to work today and then they walked me out. No more Afternoon Amy on 97.5 WAMZ. I love all y’all and please know I am OK.”
Paul Rogers was also cut from iHeartMedia, but will continue as the voice of the Louisville Cardinals under a separate contract.
