LMPD: Man banned from gas station charged for angrily trashing store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was hauled off to jail after employees told LMPD officers he trashed a South Louisville Speedway gas station Monday evening.
Police report that James Muir, 36, is accused of knocking over the cappuccino machine, coffee makers, pizza warmers, frozen drink machines, condiments, and racks of chips at the store near Churchill Downs.
Employees were reportedly able to get Muir outside and lock the doors, but they had to close the store to clean up the giant mess.
His arrest slip reveals when officers first arrived at the gas station, Muir was outside and told officers, “Take me to jail.”
LMPD officers report he caused more than $3,700 worth of damage and that he was mad he had been banned from the gas station, so he trashed it.
Muir is charged with criminal mischief and trespassing.
