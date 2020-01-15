Louisville woman arrested after hitting convenience store clerk with hammer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested on Tuesday facing charges of assault and robbery.
According to an arrest report, Jessica Henneman, 41, hit a convenience store clerk in the face with a hammer outside of a store on Blue Lick Road around 1:00 a.m.
The victim told police that Henneman was fighting with a man at the time. When the clerk told Henneman the store was closing, she threatened and attacked the clerk with a hammer.
Police tracked Henneman to a nearby home and arrested her.
Henneman was booked in Metro Department of Corrections and is due in court on January 15.
