Man found dead in Clifton Heights neighborhood; foul play suspected
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | January 15, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 6:21 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was found dead outside of a home in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 200 block of Nob Hill Lane around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have suffered from foul play.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

