Neighbors say body was set on fire in Clifton Heights neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was found dead outside of an apartment building in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.
Louisville Metro police were called to the 200 block of Nob Hill Lane around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have suffered from foul play.
The body had been set on fire according to neighbors who watched the investigation unfold.
Arson investigators were called to the scene.
Neighbors said it’s a quiet complex in a secluded area, so they were shocked to wake up to police lights in the middle of their complex.
“This is a very quiet area,” one neighbor who moved to Clifton Heights from the west end of Louisville last year said. “I’ve been living over here since September. Growing up in the west end, you would think you would get away from all of this. It’s scary."
Another neighbor believes the homicide was an isolated incident because she had not seen anything like that before.
“Usually, a one-off instance doesn’t worry me,” Tyler Hedden said. “This is the first thing I’ve ever heard of living here. I’m not concerned, but I don’t have children at risk.”
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.