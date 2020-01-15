NKY teen pleads guilty to rape, sexual abuse

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A former Covington Catholic High School student pleaded guilty in court to one count of rape and three counts of sexual abuse.
Joseph Eubank was charged as an adult for raping a teenage girl and sexually abusing three others.
The allegations span about two years when 17-year-old Eubank was 14-to-16-years-old, according to Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.
“The offenses happened at parties where there are a gathering of young people, of high school students, but he would manage to get separated from the rest of the crowd in a room alone away from anybody else. That’s where the sexual assault took place. Sometimes the events, where all these teenagers were gathered, involved alcohol, but not in all the cases," he said.
Eubank was arrested back in May.
He will spend up to 25 years in prison. Ten years for the rape charge and five years for each sexual abuse charge.
According to Sanders, Eubank will be eligible for parole after 8.5 years for the rape charge.
Eubank will be back in Kenton County court for official sentencing on March 23.
