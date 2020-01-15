PetSmart helps Norton Healthcare expand therapy dog program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A generous gift will allow Norton Healthcare to add a new therapy dog at Children's Hospital this spring.
PetSmart Charities donated $50,000 to the Heel, Dog, Heal team to bring the total number of dogs in the program to nine.
The therapy dogs provide emotional comfort for patients and can help with physical recovery by encouraging kids to get out of bed, walk and play.
Norton Children’s Hospital gets about 400 requests for therapy dog visits every month.
