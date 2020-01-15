Republican Mike Nemes elected to Kentucky Senate

(WAVE) – Republican Mike Nemes is now a member of the Kentucky Senate.
The Republican Party of Kentucky tweeted its congratulations to Nemes Tuesday, who won in a special election against Democrat Andrew Bailey.
Per Ballotpedia, Nemes was a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2010 to 2014. He represented District 38 in Jefferson County.
Nemes will serve Kentucky Senate District 38, which covers Bullitt County and southern Jefferson County.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.