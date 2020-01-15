SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY: We will watch for that brief window for this system to start as a bit of snow or sleet across southern Indiana but the dry air will really limit this issue. Most will warm to rain levels as temperatures will be WARMER Friday night compared to the daytime period. We will start off wet and windy on Saturday with cold air slamming back into the area Saturday evening. The rain has a very narrow window to work with when it comes to it ending as flurries. With such a drastic change in temperatures Friday afternoon into Saturday, something has to give...right?!? That will be the air pressure and that means strong wind gusts. In fact, the wind gusts Saturday morning through mid-afternoon could get close to 50 mph at times. I know, another windy Saturday.