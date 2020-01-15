SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

One system passing through today with our next one arriving Friday night.
REST OF TODAY: Fog will start to ease back as the wind fields increase this afternoon. This will help push many of us in KY into the 60s with mid 50s into Indiana. The scattered showers will continue at times. Wind gusts near 30 mph possible.
Turning colder tonight into Thursday and Friday.
FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY: We will watch for that brief window for this system to start as a bit of snow or sleet across southern Indiana but the dry air will really limit this issue. Most will warm to rain levels as temperatures will be WARMER Friday night compared to the daytime period. We will start off wet and windy on Saturday with cold air slamming back into the area Saturday evening. The rain has a very narrow window to work with when it comes to it ending as flurries. With such a drastic change in temperatures Friday afternoon into Saturday, something has to give...right?!? That will be the air pressure and that means strong wind gusts. In fact, the wind gusts Saturday morning through mid-afternoon could get close to 50 mph at times. I know, another windy Saturday.
The cold are will take hold Sunday-Wednesday with lows in the teens possible.
We will warm back up toward the following weekend but more cold attacks are coming.
The video will cover all of this above, so grab some popcorn...or Twix :)
