’They’re letting our families go’: More than 250 workers affected by Legacy Supply Chain Services layoffs

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Hundreds of workers are fearful they may not be able to provide for their families after being laid off at Legacy Supply Chain Services in Jeffersonville.
Employees gathered in front of the building Tuesday afternoon after learning about the layoffs. All 257 employees are being let go starting in March as Tri-Starr Management ceases operations.
Haier plans to keep the facility open under a new subcontractor called Dart Warehouse Corporation.
Current employees will be able to reapply for their jobs, but employment will be done through a temp agency.
Jackie Cheatem, who has worked at Legacy Supply Chain for 15 years, said the entire situation is upsetting.
“I do have a family and we do have daily expenses, you know,” she said Tuesday, “and things we count on through our jobs to pay for. They're not just letting us go, they're letting our families go, and I feel like that's making us let our families down that look up to us.”
Cheatem told WAVE 3 News she isn’t sure if she’ll reapply for a job with Dart because of the unstable nature of a temp job.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.