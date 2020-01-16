Central Bank gets naming rights to Rupp Arena, complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – Rupp Arena has a new name.
The convention, meeting, sports and entertainment complex will be rebranded as Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena will be Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
The name change was announced Thursday by the Lexington Center Corporation following an agreement between Central Bank, JMI Sports and UK/LCC’s multimedia rights partner.
“This is a milestone agreement which represents the first naming rights agreement in the 44-year history of this legendary facility,” Lexington Center Corporation Board Chairman Bob Elliston said in a news release. “We are thrilled to align with such a strong community leader, Central Bank. Central Bank has had a longstanding, 30-plus year relationship with Lexington Center. We are confident they will protect and advance the tradition of these fine facilities and we are excited to begin this new decade of our service to the community and the region as Central Bank Center!”
The agreement expires in 2033.
