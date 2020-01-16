Cryotherapy: Spend 3 minutes in -175 degrees Fahrenheit

The first room John entered was -81 degrees Fahrenheit. That's just for 20 seconds, to get any perspiration off the body. Then, he entered the chamber that's -184 degrees Fahrenheit. Much colder than the coldest place on Earth, Antarctica, where it’s -133 degrees Fahrenheit. During the entire time in the chamber that's pumped with oxygen, a Cryo Lounge employee watched John and gave him time cues. Until it was over.