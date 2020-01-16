Double shooting investigation turns into homicide investigation after one victim dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were found with gunshot wounds in the Algonquin neighborhood Thursday afternoon. On Sunday, Louisville Metro Police confirmed one of those victims died.
LMPD officers found the victims, a man and a woman, near Algonquin Parkway and McCloskey Avenue at about 3:20 p.m.
The victims were taken to University Hospital.
According to community activist Christopher 2X, the female victim is still receiving treatment at the hospital.
The name of the man killed hasn’t been released, however, 2X says he’s been in contact with the man’s parents. According to 2X, the victim’s mother and father decided to donate his organs to save other people’s lives.
There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-574-LMPD.
