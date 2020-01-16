FORECAST: Chilly Thursday; Rain, strong winds heading into the weekend

An ALERT DAY is in place for Saturday because of strong winds in the forecast. Gusts near 45 MPH are possible through the afternoon as rain continues to fall, and highs reach the 50s. Saturday’s rain may end briefly as flurries to the north. Temperatures tumble into the upper teens and low 20s as clouds decrease. Much colder air moves in behind this system. Expect highs in the upper 20s and low 30s and lows in the teens through the middle of next week.