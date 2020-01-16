FORECAST: Clouds increase ahead of the next big weather-maker

- Strong wind potential Saturday - ALERT DAY
- Much colder early next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will be on the increase this evening as temperatures tumble back into the 20s.
We may see a few peeks of sun early Friday, but clouds will win the day. Combined with easterly winds you can expect highs to top out in the upper 30s and low 40s. A brief period of precipitation is possible, especially in southern Indiana, with the warm front passing during the early evening.
An ALERT DAY is in place for Saturday because of strong winds in the forecast. Gusts near 45 mph are possible through the afternoon as rain continues to fall and highs reach the 50s
Highs early next week will hold below freezing with morning lows in the teens. The cold snap only lasts for a few days with warming temperatures by the end of next week.
