FOUND: Massachusetts girl likely abducted from school bus located in car with man, suspect arrested

(WAVE) – An 11-year-old girl missing for several hours in Springfield, Massachusetts was found in a car with a 24-year-old man; police believe she was abducted.
MassLive.com reports that Charlotte Moccia was found in a vehicle matching the description from an Amber Alert issued earlier on Wednesday after a driver called in the car’s description to 911 as it was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The Springfield police commissioner confirms Miguel Rodriguez, 24, was driving the car and has been arrested.
A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told MassLive the girl does not have any apparent injuries.
Moccia is believed to have been walking home from school at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when she was forced into a car and abducted.
Previous story (Jan. 15, 5:15 p.m.) -
Crews in Massachusetts are searching for a child who has been reported missing.
The Springfield Police Department posted to its Facebook page that Charlotte Moccia, 11, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Lafayette Street in Springfield on Wednesday.
The post states Moccia was heading home from Hampden Charter School.
The case is being treated as a possible abduction and an amber alert has been issued.
A dark-colored Honda, possibly blue, with heavily tinted windows could be involved.
Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
