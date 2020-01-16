Golden Alert issued for 29-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a 29-year-old Louisville woman.
Melissa Emerick left the 6100 block of Mayna Drive on Jan. 14, according to MetroSafe. She was last seen heading north on Terry Road, near Conway Middle School.
Emrick is described as being 5’3’’ tall and weighing 160 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket and blue jeans. She has pierced ears and a nose piercing.
According to authorities, Emerick is insulin dependent. Anyone who sees Emerick or has any information is asked to call Louisville Metro police at (502) 574-LMPD or 911.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.