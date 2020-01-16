Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah had 14 points and seven rebounds and surprising Rutgers pushed its home record to 12-0 with a 59-50 victory over Indiana. The Scarlet Knights used a 24-6 spurt bridging the end of the first half and the start of the second and a tenacious defense to hold the Hoosiers to a season-low point total. Rutgers is now 13-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Indiana is 13-4 overall and 3-3 in the league. Justin Smith had 15 points to lead Indiana. Aljami Durham added 10 points and Joey Brunk had 10 points and 10 rebounds.