JCPS may buy property for new middle school in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is considering buying a property for a new middle school in the eastern part of the district.
“Middle school capacity has been an issue there for far too long,” District 7 Board Member Chris Brady said. “Many of our schools are due for a refresh, a remodel or even basically a brand new build.”
The property is a 230-acre lot on Echo Trail, close to Beckley Creek Park.
Brady said the building would have seats for about 1,000 students. He said he sees the location as a great opportunity for students to learn more about the environment.
Plans for what the school would look like haven’t been announced, but the architects hired to design it are the same ones who worked on the South Central Library.
"I think it has very minimal impact or effect to the area surrounding it and I’m hoping we can replicate that same type of experience with this new middle school,” Brady said.
There’s a public hearing scheduled for Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Eastern High School, where school leaders will share information and listen to feedback from residents.
