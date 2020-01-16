Learn more and speak up about new JCPS middle school in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is considering buying a property for a new middle school in the eastern part of the district.
The property is a 230-acre lot on Echo Trail, close to Beckley Creek Park.
There’s a public hearing scheduled for Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Eastern High School, where school leaders will share information and listen to feedback from residents.
Plans for what the school will look like haven’t been announced, but the architects hired to design it are the same ones who worked on the South Central Library.
