LMPD robbery suspects arrested in Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men accused of at least two armed robberies in Louisville have been arrested in Florida.
Keith Neil and Daiveion Wells were caught near Daytona Beach Tuesday. The arrests were captured on police body cameras and drone footage.
Neil and Wells are charged in two hold-ups in Louisville where police reported they would pretend to be selling an iPhone before taking the buyer’s money and property at gunpoint.
Investigators said they found the victims through sites including Let Go and Offer Up.
The robberies happened New Year’s Day on Fern Valley Road and Jan. 6th on Preston Highway but investigators believe there are more victims out there.
Call LMPD if you believe you were victimized by the suspects or have any more information on them.
