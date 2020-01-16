LMPD: Victim in double stabbing in Parkland has life-threatening injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a double stabbing that happened on Olive Street in Parkland on Thursday evening.
A Metrosafe spokesperson tells WAVE 3 News officers responded to call of a stabbing around 6:20 p.m. on the 1300 block of Olive Street.
Spokesperson for LMPD Alicia Smiley confirms once police arrived, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.
They were transported to UofL Hospital; one victim appears to have life-threatening injuries and the other victim has serious injuries.
There are no suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
