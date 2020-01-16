McGavock Nissan auctioning fire helmet autographed by Mahomes to benefit families of first responders

This authentic Lubbock, Texas firefighter helmet was provided by the City of Lubbock Department of Fire Rescue for Patrick Mahomes. After the tragic event on January 11th that took the lives of Lubbock Police Department Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Department Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill and injured Lubbock Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Dawson, Patrick Mahomes agreed to autograph the helmet and partner with McGavock Nissan to auction the item off with the entirety of the proceeds raised donated to the funds setup for these families. #LubbockStrong Bid here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/312949290192