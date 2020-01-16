Neighbors concerned about increase in traffic, accidents along Newburg Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People who live along Newburg Road are worried about more traffic and accidents after noticing a violent pattern over the past few years.
The Upper Highlands Neighborhood Association invited people who live near Newburg Road to meet with city officials Wednesday night about their concerns.
Residents said they would like to see caution lights at Dunbarton Wynde and Sylvan Way and a stoplight at Dundee Road and Newburg Road to help with traffic congestion.
"You can see the cars that are coming through here," Siobhan Sheehan told a WAVE 3 News crew while watching traffic along Newburg Road Wednesday afternoon. "They are coming fast."
Sheehan and her neighbor Mary Jo White have lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years and they now know when to avoid the road.
“When school lets out [at] 2:24, 2:27,” Sheehan said, “and if you’re trying to get out onto Newburg Road at that time of day if you live here, you don’t. You just go straight out to Bardstown Road and you go out that way.”
Sheehan and White said they believe the growth in the area is causing an increase in traffic.
According to data from LMPD, there were 23 accidents on the stretch of road in 2019, compared to 17 accidents in 2017.
Neighbors said a car crashed into a stone wall in front of a house late last month and then caught on fire. Debris from the wreck is still at the site.
The wall is getting repaired.
There is a second stone wall that was destroyed by a car further down the road, too.
"The way the hill is, you come up, there's kind of a curve, and if you're not used to that you're not going to realize it curves," White said. "Which causes, you know, this is the second time somebody that I'm aware of has taken the corner of this rock wall out."
The principal of Atherton High School, Tom Alberi, said he notices the issues on Newberg Road, too. He's worried about the safety of his students and their parents going to and from school as they exit from Dundee onto Newburg.
“I want to be supportive of our school community,” Alberi said, “and make sure that the school and the neighborhoods are working together so we have an effective plan to make sure traffic can move safely, particularly for us during those hot spot times, of right before and right after school.”
Alberi joined neighbors and The Upper Highlands Neighborhood Association at the meeting to talk to city officials Wednesday night.
Metro Councilman Pat Mulvihill told residents they can bring recommendations and investigate ways to improve the road, but the city does not have the final say. Newburg Road is a state road, so the Kentucky Department of Transportation would have to make changes.
KYTC was not at the meeting.
Residents said they are concerned the problem will continue to get worse if changes aren't made.
"This year, we've had one fiery car crash and three mailboxes taken out yesterday, and it's only January," Sheehan said. "And it's only going to get worse."
Neighbors are also concerned about a proposed subdivision along Newburg Road.
Developers at the meeting Wednesday night said it would be a 16-lot subdivision with 15 new single-family homes in a high-end gated community with a private road.
Neighbors expressed their concerns about more traffic with more homes being built, but the developer said the impact would be “negligible.”
