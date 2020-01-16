Protesters make demands of McConnell as impeachment trial begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began Thursday in the U.S. Senate.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, took an oath to become an impartial juror Thursday afternoon.
As that was happening, a handful of demonstrators stood outside McConnell’s office in Louisville. The group was made up of leaders from churches and advocacy groups, along with the Louisville-Jefferson County Democratic Party.
They held signs and signed post cards demanding two things from McConnell.
First, they said they want McConnell to be an impartial juror in the trial or recuse himself. Attendees also demanded he let all documents and witnesses be used in the trial.
“I put an emphasis on relevant witnesses,” said Derek Penwell, the Senior Minister at Douglass Boulevard Christian Church. “Not just witnesses for the sake of it, but also to produce the relevant documents. We need to know what has happened so that we can all make good decisons about where we go from here.”
Those demonstrating noted the historical significance of the day.
Despite that feeling, some said they’re worried the lengthy process of the trial could make people lose interest in it.
The trial will continue next week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.