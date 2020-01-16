Restaurant owner says boutique hotel would be ‘wonderful’ in the Highlands

Hensley filed plans with Metro Government for a 40-room hotel at 1125 Bardstown Road near Grinstead Drive between Akikos and Nowhere Bar. Renderings show a contemporary boutique hotel that would stand out among the other local businesses on Bardstown Road. Hensley told WAVE 3 News the plans call for a five-story complex, with the lower level reserved strictly for parking. He said the complex also would have an outdoor patio.