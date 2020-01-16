Rutgers is still perfect at home, beat Indiana 59-50

(WAVE) - Rutgers improved to 12-0 at home with a 59-50 win over Indiana on Wednesday night in Piscataway, New Jersey.
An Akwasi Yeboah three-point play with 17:30 left in the first half gave the Scarlet Knights a 12-0 lead and they never looked back. He led Rutgers with 14 points and 7 rebounds.
The Hoosiers shot just 32% from the field for the game, including 2-19 from three.
Indiana was led by Justin Smith with 15 points. Joey Brunk added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
IU falls to 13-4, 3-3 in the Big Ten. Rutgers is 13-4, 4-2.
Indiana visits Nebraska (7-10, 2-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
