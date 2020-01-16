2 shooting victims rushed to University Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were found with gunshot wounds in the Algonquin neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that arriving LMPD officers found the victims near Algonquin Parkway and McCloskey Avenue at about 3:20 p.m.
The victims were rushed to University Hospital. Their names and conditions were not known.
LMPD officers have blocked off the area as they investigate the scene.
Information about suspects or motives also was not immediately available.
