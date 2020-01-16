Testing labs for hemp, CBD products may need DEA certification

The one-stop lab shop also provides companies and customers a Certificate of Analysis to know if the product is hot or not, which Greene said means it doesn’t have THC in it. THC is the chemical that brings the high. When buying CBD products, consumers should look for the package code. You can use your phone to scan the code, and make sure it’s 0.3 percent or lower, what’s allowed in Kentucky. Greene said that way, you know you won’t fail a drug test. If medical marijuana eventually gets approval in Kentucky, the Mount Washington lab already uses what Florida uses to test for cannabis.