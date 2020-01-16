Testing labs for hemp, CBD products may need DEA certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With a leg up on hemp production, Kentucky has seen an explosion in CBD products for sale. But with no federal regulation, how do you know what you're buying?
“We’ve got flower material, to oils, bath bombs and beverages,” Kaycha Labs Operations Director David Greene said. You name the CBD, they’ve tested it at Kaycha Labs in Mount Washington, one of only two DEA-certified labs in Kentucky. At Kaycha, they’re looking for everything from potency to pesticides and metals to mold.
It’s a booming industry and the reason former Brown-Forman chemist-turned-toxicologist David Greene wanted to be part of the movement along with Kaycha President Mick Tarullo.
The downside?
“Well, it’s the wild west,” Tarullo said.
Tarullo told WAVE 3 News that former tobacco farmers see an opportunity in hemp with some guidance from the state’s Department of Agriculture, but there’s also some dysfunction.
States have different rules, and there’s no federal regulation.
“I think there’s confusion, a lack of education, and, kind of, chasing the dollar,” Tarullo said.
Luckily, for Kaycha, they’re already ISO- and DEA-certified, which may likely be required by the USDA later this year.
The one-stop lab shop also provides companies and customers a Certificate of Analysis to know if the product is hot or not, which Greene said means it doesn’t have THC in it. THC is the chemical that brings the high. When buying CBD products, consumers should look for the package code. You can use your phone to scan the code, and make sure it’s 0.3 percent or lower, what’s allowed in Kentucky. Greene said that way, you know you won’t fail a drug test. If medical marijuana eventually gets approval in Kentucky, the Mount Washington lab already uses what Florida uses to test for cannabis.
“We’re prepared, and I think we’re one of the only labs in the Commonwealth that can handle that,” Tarullo said.
There is worry among the industry that new rules will create testing back-ups overall. The USDA came out with initial findings in October and asked for feedback. More should be known next month.
The only other DEA certified lab is in Lexington, but Tarullo said they had the first designation.
For more information, you can contact the lab at www.kaychalabs.com
