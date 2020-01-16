Victim in grisly homicide was a Moore High School student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim whose body was found shot multiple times and set on fire was a Moore High School student, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
Nathan Terrance Britt was just 18 years old.
His body was discovered Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Nob Hill Lane in Clifton. LMPD investigators confirmed he’d been shot more than once.
The body was found by a person who called 911. That person’s chilling words to the dispatcher stated a person was on fire.
Britt’s childhood friend, TyJuan Torres, described him as someone who always pushed him to do better, to keep trying harder. Torres said Britt was a popular student who had many friends.
“We were like, so close,” Torres said. “It really hit me when I heard that he died. I couldn’t believe it because who would do that to him?”
That’s exactly the same question LMPD’s Homicide Unit is working to find out.
Thursday, students at Moore decorated Britt’s locker. The school sent a letter home saying grief counselors were available to students.
“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you about a loss to our school community,” interim principal Traci Morris wrote. “One of our students passed away on January 15, 2020. The entire Moore family wishes to express our heartfelt sympathy to the many individuals, both friends and family, which are affected and will continue to be affected, by this horrible tragedy.”
Police have not commented about any possible motives or suspects.
