2 wounded in Parkland stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a double stabbing that happened on Olive Street in Parkland on Thursday evening.
A Metrosafe spokesperson tells WAVE 3 News officers responded to call of a stabbing around 6:20 p.m. on the 1300 block of Olive Street. Once police arrived, they found two people suffering from stab wounds.
It is unclear at this time if the victims were or will be transported to the hospital or how serious their injuries are.
There are no suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
