ALERT: Asbestos found in children’s makeup palette, Amazon pulls product from site

Amazon, Ebay and IQ Toys have pulled the Princess Girl’s All-in-One Deluxe Makeup Palette from their websites. (Source: IQ Toys / Amazon)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 17, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 5:48 PM

(WAVE) – A test commissioned by the Environmental Working Group found high levels of asbestos in an eye shadow palette marketed for children.

All the makeup tested in the Princess Girl’s All-in-One Deluxe Makeup Palette, according to the report, had more than 4 million asbestos fibers.

Princess Girl’s All-in-One Deluxe Makeup Palette (Source: IQ Toys / Amazon)

The palette is usually sold on Amazon, eBay and the IQ Toys website, but all three companies have pulled the product from their sites.

The EWG website states with its alert on the product that asbestos can be inhaled and be lodged in the lungs, which can cause serious and even fatal illnesses. Oftentimes, the illnesses aren’t noted until years or even decades after the asbestos exposure.

A test commissioned by the Environmental Working Group found high levels of asbestos in an eye shadow palette marketed for children. (Source: IQ Toys / Amazon)

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports that asbestos exposure can lead to mesothelioma.

For more information about the report, click here.

