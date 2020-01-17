ALERT: Asbestos found in children’s makeup palette, Amazon pulls product from site

(WAVE) – A test commissioned by the Environmental Working Group found high levels of asbestos in an eye shadow palette marketed for children.
All the makeup tested in the Princess Girl’s All-in-One Deluxe Makeup Palette, according to the report, had more than 4 million asbestos fibers.
The palette is usually sold on Amazon, eBay and the IQ Toys website, but all three companies have pulled the product from their sites.
The EWG website states with its alert on the product that asbestos can be inhaled and be lodged in the lungs, which can cause serious and even fatal illnesses. Oftentimes, the illnesses aren’t noted until years or even decades after the asbestos exposure.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports that asbestos exposure can lead to mesothelioma.
For more information about the report, click here.
