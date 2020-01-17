ALERT DAY FORECAST: Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph Saturday

- Much colder early next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our next system moves in Friday evening with just a quick wave of light snow and/or sleet possible during the evening. Temperatures will continue to warm overnight into the 40s. Rain will push in after 2 a.m.
Rain likely in the morning with spotty showers lingering into the afternoon. The wind will be the bigger story with gusts up to 45 mph at times possible. A surge of warmth into the 50s before much colder air arrives late in the day. Temperatures plummet into the teens and low 20s Saturday night behind the front.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and much colder with a high near 30°.
The core of the cold air arrives late Sunday into Monday. Morning lows for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be in the teens with wind chill values closer to zero. Highs will stay below freezing!
