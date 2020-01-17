Behind the Forecast: How cold weather affects air quality

There are two ways that cold air can settle over an area. First, when Canadian or Arctic air drives into the United States accompanied by strong winds and frigid wind chills. Another way is when a shallow layer of dry, cold, calm air settles over a snow-covered region. The second type of cold wave may last longer than the first, but it covers a smaller area. "The first is strengthened by large-scale atmospheric circulation patterns favoring cold air advection, while the second is reinforced by clear-sky radiative cooling," according to researchers. That means air quality in the winter is dependent on the type of cold wave. Temperature inversions are more likely with the second type of cold wave as well. A temperature inversion is defined as " a layer in the atmosphere in which air temperature increases with height." Cool air can't rise since the warm air acts like a bottle cap, trapping the pollutants near the ground and keeping them from dispersing.