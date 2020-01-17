1 Bellarmine improves to 13-0 with 65-60 win over #18 Missouri-St Louis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parker Chitty forced a Missouri-St. Louis turnover with :17 seconds left and the Knights clinging to a 63-60 lead. Alex Cook knocked in two free throws to extend the lead and #1 Bellarmine held on for a 65-60 win.
The Knights improve to 13-0 and 6-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
A Yaakema Rose jumper got the Tritons within 48-46 with 11:39 to play. UMSL had won 13 in a row.
The Knights answered with a 12-3 run. CJ Fleming’s three gave Bellarmine a 60-49 lead and when Cook hit a three, it was 63-52 with 4:27 left.
The Knights would not score again until Cook’s free throws with :10 seconds left.
Cook led Bellarmine with 14 points. Ben Weyer, who battled foul trouble in the first half, finished with 13. Dylan Penn and Fleming each scored 12.
The Knights were outrebounded 34-25.
UMSL falls to 14-2, 5-1 in the GLVC.
