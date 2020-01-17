Bill seeks to name shelter animals official Kentucky state pet, promote adoptions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky's state bird is the cardinal and the state flower is the goldenrod, but if House Bill 27 passes, the officials state pet will be animals that have been adopted from Kentucky shelters.
The bill was introduced in committee Thursday.
Animal advocates are behind the legislation because it will raise awareness about overcrowded shelters.
“The problem is nobody spays and neuters their pets," Remy Simpson, president of Paws 4 the Cause, said. "All of the shelters are constantly full, and they're full of discarded pets.”
Kentucky is ranked among the worst states in the country when it comes to animal welfare laws.
Supporters of the bill are hoping this measure may lead to more change for the well-being of animals in the commonwealth.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.