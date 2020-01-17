Body found in Ohio River identified as missing Louisville man

PADUCAH, Ky. (WAVE) – A body pulled from the Ohio River has been identified as a Louisville man.
The man’s body was found in McCracken County near the U.S. 45 Brookport Bridge on Sept. 18, 2018.
Using the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, he was identified as a Louisville man who was reported missing on Sept. 9, 2018.
The McCracken County Coroner’s Office held a burial for the man at Wilmington Cemetery on May 29, 2019 since he was still unidentified at the time, according to WPSD.
The man’s family does not want his name released.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.