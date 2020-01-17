Closets for Good: Helping students succeed at Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Zappos is helping set students up for success at Marion C. Moore High School in Louisville.
Thursday was the grand opening of the school's Closets for Good program. The closet is filled with items that will help minimize distractions for students so they can focus on learning.
The closet includes clothing and shoes, school supplies, hygiene items and food.
Moore has 2,400 students and 87 percent is on a free or reduced lunch program.
“Sometimes our student body have families that are struggling,” Jamie Issis, the Moore High School Youth Service Center coordinator, said. “And they can't go out and get that extra pair of shoes that they need if the soles are broken out of them, and here it would help them to build their confidence. If it builds their confidence, it builds their involvement in school.”
Zappos started the Closet for Good program in Las Vegas where the company is headquartered.
