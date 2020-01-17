Crews fight house fire in Floyds Knobs, one person transported to hospital

Crews fight house fire in Floyds Knobs, one person transported to hospital
Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke at this Floyds Knobs home Thursday evening. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 16, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 8:27 PM

Floyds Knobs, Ind. (WAVE) – Crews rushed to respond to a house fire in the 3000 block of Evanna Court in Floyds Knobs Thursday evening.

A Floyd County dispatcher told WAVE 3 News that they started receiving calls at about 7:30 p.m. about a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke at a home.

The Lafayette Township Fire Department tweeted that one person was transported to the hospital via EMS.

It’s not clear how the fire started.

WAVE 3 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.