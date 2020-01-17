Crews fight house fire in Floyds Knobs, one person transported to hospital

Floyds Knobs, Ind. (WAVE) – Crews rushed to respond to a house fire in the 3000 block of Evanna Court in Floyds Knobs Thursday evening.
A Floyd County dispatcher told WAVE 3 News that they started receiving calls at about 7:30 p.m. about a structure fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke at a home.
The Lafayette Township Fire Department tweeted that one person was transported to the hospital via EMS.
It’s not clear how the fire started.
WAVE 3 News will have more information as it becomes available.
