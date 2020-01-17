Dog killed in Floyds Knobs house fire, one person transported to hospital

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke at this Floyds Knobs home Thursday evening. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 16, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 9:27 PM

Floyds Knobs, Ind. (WAVE) – Crews rushed to respond to a house fire in the 3000 block of Evanna Court in Floyds Knobs Thursday evening.

A Floyd County dispatcher told WAVE 3 News that they started receiving calls at about 7:30 p.m. about a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke at a home.

About 20 firefighters responded in total from several different agencies, including the Lafayette Township Fire Department.

LTFD public information officer Sgt. Ryan Houchen confirmed to WAVE 3 News that one person in the home was transported to Baptist Health Floyd via New Chapel EMS.

A dog at the home died.

It’s not clear how the fire started or how extensive the damage is.

WAVE 3 News will have more information as it becomes available.

