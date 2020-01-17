Evans hits seven triples as #5 UofL wins 81-70 at Boston College

(WAVE) - Junior guard Dana Evans hit seven three-pointers for the second time season as #5 UofL won for the ninth straight time on Thursday night at Boston College(9-8, 2-4 ACC), an 81-70 win.
Evans finished with 27 points as all five Cards starters scored in double figures. They were without Bionca Dunham, who sat out the game with an injury.
Kylie Shook, Jazmine Jones and Yacine Diop all scored 12. Elizabeth Balogun added 10.
The Cards shot 58% from the field and hit 11-17 three’s. Evans hit 7-10 from behind the arc.
UofL improves to 17-1, 6-0 in the ACC. The Cards visit North Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m.
