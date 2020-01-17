FORECAST: Cloudy, cool Friday; rain, wind increase overnight

- SATURDAY (ALERT DAY): Wind gusts up to 45 mph; especially from 9 am-2 pm
- SUNDAY & MONDAY: Sub-freezing highs; lows in the teens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase early Friday morning and stick around throughout the day as temperatures warm into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Flurries and light sleet/rain are possible in southern Indiana this afternoon as a warm front pushes by. Light showers, mix are possible this evening as temperatures sit in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Rain chances increase overnight into Saturday morning as temperatures begin to rise. Rain chances continue through Saturday afternoon as temperatures climb into the 50s.
Wind gusts near 45 MPH are possible Saturday, which is why an ALERT DAY is in place. This wind may cause tree damage and power outages. Temperatures plummet into the teens and low 20s Saturday night behind the front.
Much colder air moves in behind this system. Expect highs in the upper 20s and low 30s and lows in the teens through the middle of next week.
